A 10 step K-beauty inspired skincare routine

Rest and relaxation are two things that many of us are searching for during the pandemic. That stress may be the result of uncertain times or having to make the switch to distance learning or working from home. With school on the horizon once again, that stress may be piling up. That’s why self-described skin care expert, Rachael Larson, is here today. She’s going to walk us through a 10-step skin care routine that will leave you looking and feeling your best and, hopefully, a little more relaxed.