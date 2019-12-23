5 DIY gifts you still have time to make

Christmas is just a few short days away but you can still put a little of your own creative spin on your gift giving by whipping up one of these easy DIY gifts.

1: Shower steamers

Still looking for a gift for your best girlfriend or maybe a little hostess gift for the next holiday gathering you attend? These DIY shower steamers that Juniper Apothecary taught us how to make take only a few minute and will help that special lady in your life get a little much needed relaxation during the holiday hustle.

2: Bee Butter lotion

And while we are on the subject of handmade bath and body gifts, this Bee Butter lotion is the perfect gift for someone suffering from dry winter skin. This recipe from Sweatgrass Soapery is made from all natural products and is a great all around moisturizer for your skin, hair and nails. And this isn’t just for the ladies in your life. We hear from men who suffer from chapped and cracked hands that this stuff is a lifesaver.

Bee Butter

3: Felt play food

Kids love any gift you give them, but this handmade f elt play food is the most adorable thing in the world. And as an added bonus it provides hours of imaginary play opportunities.

felt play food

4: Holiday gnome

Who hosts your Christmas dinner? If you are headed to someone else’s house this year, this holiday gnome would make a great DIY hostess gift!

DIY wooden gnome

5: Canvas teacher bag

After we aired this segment on easy DIY gifts that teachers really want we recieved so many requests for these “Does this bag make my papers look graded?” canvas bags! This is perfect if you still have a teacher to gift to this holiday season!

DIY canvas bag for teachers

Bonus idea:

Gift giving is often the most rewarding when giving to those who are truly in need. These gift p ackages for families in need really make a difference.

And finally, what is a DIY gift without DIY wrapping paper? Check out these easy ideas for paper you can make yourself.

DIY Wrapping Paper

Want to see more of our DIY segments? Check out the DIY section of our website on KELOLAND.com.