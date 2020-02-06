4 easy ideas for your kids’ Valentine’s Day parties

Let’s face it, classroom parties can be a challenge to pull off. However, with the right plan and some really cool activities to get kids moving and creating, you can take those group parties for the kiddos to a new level. Addie Graham-Kramer knows a thing or two about throwing a successful party. She’s the CEO of The Event Company she is showing us some fun Valentine’s Day activities that the kids will love.
Paint chips from your local hard ware store and a heart shaped hole punch make easy and adorable book marks when you tie a coordinating ribbon through the heart.
Add conversation hearts to glass vases for a festive centerpiece and use the candies to play a Valentine’s Day themed game of BINGO!
This Valentine’s Day inspired puppy chow is a an easy to make treat for a classroom party!
Directions:
Melt white chocolate mixed with a few drops of pink or red food coloring (or use pink colored candy melts.
Coat a Chex-like cereal with the melted chocolate and coat with powdered sugar.
Add in fun mix-ins like red and pink chocolate candies and marshmallows.