4 easy ideas for your kids’ Valentine’s Day parties

Do It Yourself
Posted: / Updated:
Apply for the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show

Let’s face it, classroom parties can be a challenge to pull off. However, with the right plan and some really cool activities to get kids moving and creating, you can take those group parties for the kiddos to a new level. Addie Graham-Kramer knows a thing or two about throwing a successful party. She’s the CEO of The Event Company she is showing us some fun Valentine’s Day activities that the kids will love.

Planning a Valentine’s Day party for kids

Paint chips from your local hard ware store and a heart shaped hole punch make easy and adorable book marks when you tie a coordinating ribbon through the heart.

Planning a Valentine’s Day party for kids

Add conversation hearts to glass vases for a festive centerpiece and use the candies to play a Valentine’s Day themed game of BINGO!

Planning a Valentine’s Day party for kids

This Valentine’s Day inspired puppy chow is a an easy to make treat for a classroom party!

Directions:

Melt white chocolate mixed with a few drops of pink or red food coloring (or use pink colored candy melts.

Coat a Chex-like cereal with the melted chocolate and coat with powdered sugar.

Add in fun mix-ins like red and pink chocolate candies and marshmallows.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests