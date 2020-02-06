4 easy ideas for your kids’ Valentine’s Day parties

Let’s face it, classroom parties can be a challenge to pull off. However, with the right plan and some really cool activities to get kids moving and creating, you can take those group parties for the kiddos to a new level. Addie Graham-Kramer knows a thing or two about throwing a successful party. She’s the CEO of The Event Company she is showing us some fun Valentine’s Day activities that the kids will love.

Planning a Valentine’s Day party for kids

Paint chips from your local hard ware store and a heart shaped hole punch make easy and adorable book marks when you tie a coordinating ribbon through the heart.

Add conversation hearts to glass vases for a festive centerpiece and use the candies to play a Valentine’s Day themed game of BINGO!

This Valentine’s Day inspired puppy chow is a an easy to make treat for a classroom party!

Directions:

Melt white chocolate mixed with a few drops of pink or red food coloring (or use pink colored candy melts.

Coat a Chex-like cereal with the melted chocolate and coat with powdered sugar.

Add in fun mix-ins like red and pink chocolate candies and marshmallows.