2020 Wedding Week: Make this DIY no-sew dress in less than 6 minutes

We know that wearing face masks is one of the most important components to keeping our community safe during this pandemic and we have shown you a few ways to make your own face masks already. With the beginning of the school year fast approaching we decided it would be a good idea to show you how to make face masks that are made with your children in mind.

For this mask we followed the Olson mask pattern modified for child sizes. Ashley made hers using just 4 of the face pieces instead of making a pocket in the inside.