If you’ve got kids at home Jeff Gould is sure you’ve been struggling with how to keep them entertained. If you’re looking for something to keep them busy for the day, we’ve got just the ticket.

Guest-Host Jeff Gould was joined by Hannah Kelly, the owner of AR Workshop in Sioux Falls. She’s here to show us how to make a boho wall hanging, and give us the information on a day camp that will keep your kids entertained and send them home with a new piece of art.