DIY Upcycled Menu Planner: Preview Of The Architectural Sample Pop Up Shop

One architectural firm in KELOLAND wants to help get your creative ideas flowing. Brooke Wegener, with Koch Hazard Architects shares details on where you can get your hands on some creative materials. And see one way to use these supplies with her DIY Menu Planner.

Check out our video from after the show on our KELOLAND Living Facebook page to see how to make a DIY Chore Chart instead!

Architectural Sample Pop Up Shop

Saturday, September 6th

Sioux Falls Design Center

9 AM – 12 PM

Check out the Architectural Sample Pop Up Shop Facebook Event for more details!