It doesn't take a lot to make a big difference for someone in KELOLAND. In fact, it only takes 1 dollar for Feeding South Dakota to help provide 3 meals for those whose finances are being stretched thin during this uncertain time.

Matt Gassen, the CEO of Feeding South Dakota, explains how the landscape of food insecurity is changing across our state as we continue to deal with the COVICD-19 pandemic - and how you can help.