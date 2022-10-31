Runes are the individual elements, or letters, which were used to create ancient alphabets in centuries long past. It is one divination tool used to safely connect to your loved ones and guardian Angels when you don’t have a Psychic around you daily. Trinity Lace is a Psychic Medium and has been using these tools for many years. She stopped by to explain what Runes are and demonstrate how you use them to connect to your higher self. She also explained two other types of tools you can use if Runes aren’t for you.

Behind the scenes with Trinity Lace and Brittany Kaye