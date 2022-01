Sioux Falls is filled with rich history and if you live in one of it’s historic homes, you might find yourself wanting to dig a little deeper into it’s history. KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson headed out to the Siouxland Heritage Museums’ archives libraries armed with her own historic home’s address to learn more about her home’s history and the people who lived there.

To find out more about your own home, call the Irene Hall Museum Resource Center at (605) 367-4203.

Ashley’s McKennan Park home in the 1950s

Ashley’s McKennan Park home in the 1980s