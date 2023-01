For people around the world, the new year sparks a movement of “new year, new me.” While making resolutions can be intriguing, it’s often not that cut and dry. After all, why should you want to change everything about yourself when all you really need is a little self-love?



Lisa Thruston is a mindset and goal coach who says instead of “new year, new me”, we should be saying “new year, more self-love.”