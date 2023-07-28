Take a second and think: What is your dream pet? While thoughts of a unicorn or dragon could be fun, we do ask that you stay grounded in reality, especially because we all know the old adage “Adopt, don’t shop!” Which may have you wondering: Is pet adoption right for me? This pet clearly wasn’t right for someone. How can I be sure that it’s the right fit for our family? We dispelled any rumors about pet adoption when we talked with Taylor Wingert, who is the Supplies and Cat Coordinator with Almost Home Canine Rescue.

For more information head to almosthomecaninerescue.com