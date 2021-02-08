Dismantling racism at a local level

February is Black History Month, but how comprehensive is the Black history that most of us learned in school? As we all seek equity for all – getting educated in the complete history of racism in this country is key.

Thankfully, help is here again. Vaney Hariri is a community leader and the founder of Think 3D Solutions.

He joined us today to help us take a deeper look into the barriers of systemic racism – and what we can do to dismantle that system.

