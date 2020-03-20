Disinfecting everything: coronavirus cleaning tips

Ashlee Jones is the owner of Elite Cleaning in Sioux Falls. She’s here to share best practices for disinfecting our homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Millions of children are out of school because of coronavirus concerns. That leaves many parents scrambling for childcare and ways to smoothly transition into at-home life. Alana Willis is a registered nurse who works outside the home. She’s here to share some advice for parents who are trying to navigate the COVID-19 school shutdowns.
- As public conversations around covid-19 increase, your children may be worrying about themselves, their family, and friends getting ill with coronavirus. Dr. Joe Segeleon is the Vice President and Medical Officer for Sanford Health Pediatrics. He’s here to help with that conversation. Because, as we all know, Parents and other trusted adults can play an […]
- After running a small business from her home in Sioux Falls for 7 years, Dawn Bures knows what it takes to be successful working remotely. We chatted through an online platform called zoom with her to share some tips with all of you that can hopefully help you get comfortable with your new temporary routine.
- Sarah Bruxvoort is with the Sioux Falls Yoga Collaborative. She’s here to show us some exercises that we can use as calming strategies as we work to stay safe and well.
- As with most of us, the coronavirus outbreak is forcing changes for the remainder of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season. Yet, if you ask South Dakota Symphony Orchestra director, Delta David Gier, he would no doubt tell you that a life without music could make the days and weeks ahead even harder to bear. […]
- Many of us are worried about the rapid spread of Coronavirus. We are worried about the risks to our elderly parents and our immune compromised friends – we might even be worried about our own health. But for many people in KELOLAND, the fear extends past their health, and into their bank account. Travis Schuring, […]
- Jeremy Storm is an Infectious Disease physician, as well as the doctor at Storm Clinic in Sioux Falls. He’s here to tell us how their using a virtual platform to answer questions and assist those in need.
- Superintendent, Dr. Brian Maher, is joining us again to give us an update of what’s being implemented to respond to the coronavirus crisis in our schools and what updates there are in the situation for students and parents. For the latest information from the Sioux Falls School District, click on the Coronavirus Activity Cancel button on their […]
- By now, no one needs to tell you how quickly the situation is changing in terms of the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic. That’s true, too for our next guests who are on the frontline of the City of Sioux Falls’ response. Mayor Paul TenHaken and Jill Franken, the Public Health Director for the […]
- Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher answers the questions on every parent’s mind amidst school closuresSchool closures in KELOLAND have many parents scrambling to find childcare and flip around their schedules. In the meantime, it’s the job of Dr. Brian Maher, who leads the state’s largest school district, to make sure that our kids, and our community stay healthy and slow the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Maher shares what went […]