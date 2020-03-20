1  of  7
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Life Church Nathanael Lutheran Church United Church of Canistota

Disinfecting everything: coronavirus cleaning tips

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living COVID-19 Questions and Answers

Ashlee Jones is the owner of Elite Cleaning in Sioux Falls. She’s here to share best practices for disinfecting our homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
See more related to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss