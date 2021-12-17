Some people start to slow down as winter arrives, hunkering down inside and just waiting for the long South Dakota winter to end so that can get out and play again. Only during a recent visit to Deadwood, South Dakota, we discovered that winter is a great time to let your inner child out to play in Deadwood, with lots of recreation opportunities, including skiing, snowmobiling and snow boarding. You can play in the Black Hills National Forest by day and play at the casinos and bars in Deadwood at night. See for yourself all the fun to be had if you just let yourself get out and play.

With ongoing restoration, Deadwood, South Dakota is being transformed back into the frontier town that once drew legends and legions in search of their fortune. The entire town is a Registered National Historic Landmark, but don’t let that fool you. Behind all the historic facades is plenty of modern-day fun. The famous and infamous have left their marks here. Men, like Wild Bill Hickok and Seth Bullock, and women, like Calamity Jane and Poker Alice, made this town legendary. Come and discover the lure of Deadwood Alive. If you want more information, contact the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce by calling 1-800-999-1876 or find out more online at deadwood.com.