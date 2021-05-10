Digging into genealogy

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve all fallen down the rabbit hole of learning all we can about our family history. At a certain point, the oral history runs out, and you’re at a loss for further information about your family’s past. Luckily, there are people out there who are happy to help you uncover your ancestral mysteries.

Beth Berg is a Collections Librarian with Siouxland Libraries. She explains how a partnership with Siouxland Libraries is able to help dig deeper into the roots of your family tree.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 