Digging into genealogy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Case counts, death counts, positivity rates, testing rates, hospital capacity and vaccine counts -- the metrics of COVID-19 data have become common terms throughout the pandemic.

As knowledge about the coronavirus pandemic evolved, so did the ways to measure the impact of the infectious disease. With nearly 50% of the South Dakota adult population (16 and older) fully vaccinated, what future does COVID-19 data hold?