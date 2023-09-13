We’re inching toward the home stretch of the year which means those dental benefits you’ve been sitting on will soon be lost to time.



Thankfully, todays guest had the details on how to use those benefits before you lose them. Tia Meyer is the Clinical Director for Neighborhood Dental.



She dropped by to explain how Neighborhood Dental can help you put your dental benefits to work for you and your family, and how you can take advantage of their locations throughout Southeastern South Dakota.

Neighborhood Dental uses the latest technology to deliver the highest quality results and achieve excellence in dental care. Whether you live in Tea, Sioux Falls, Brandon, Beresford, Yankton, or Harrisburg, you can find a Neighborhood Dental office nearby. Each of their eight locations is fully equipped with modern technology and a host of patient comforts. You can even schedule your own visit online.

Looking to join the Neighborhood? They are currently hiring for all positions from office managers to dental assistants. To get started on your application simply scan the QR Code from this segment, or head online to their website is NBDSMILES.com.



