Chances are you’ve heard the terms, “Downward Dog”, “Tree Pose” and “Child’s Pose” before. Maybe you’ve even tried mastering them a time or two in a Yoga Class? More than 90% of people who come to yoga do so for physical exercise, improved health, or stress management. But the people who stay with yoga often change their reason why after they get deeper into their yoga practice. Yogis, Heather Wilde and Carly Reinders, who are with the Wellness Collective in Sioux Falls. And Doria Drost, who is the Director of Marketing at the Denny Sanford Premier Center stopped by the studio to tell us about the 4th Annual YogaFest which is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Saturday, November 5th.

Yogafest Details

The 4th Annual Yogafest is coming back to the Sioux Falls Convention Center on Saturday morning, November 5th, for a morning of revitalization. All attendees will experience three classes. Early bird pricing is available online at dennysanfordpremiercenter.com. But that special pricing will only be available until 5 PM central time on Friday, October 21st.