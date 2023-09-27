How can 20 years change a symphony orchestra?

As we’ve gotten to know Delta David Gier and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra over the years, we’ve seen a commitment to diversity and representation, innovative programming, and an orchestra now often referred to as “one of America’s Boldest Orchestras”.



As we are about to embark on his 20th season, Maestro Delta David Gier joined us in the studio.

What is he looking for most in this upcoming season? What went into choosing the programs? He joined us to give us his own special insight on this momentous season.