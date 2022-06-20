If you own and operate a bar and grill in a small town, you have to expect that you’re going to hear a lot about what people think should be done to improve the community. You can also expect to be asked to pony up and put a little in the collection can for whatever fundraiser is being held. Only when Deb Brobjorg was asked to help out a little, she just ran with it and the result is the group you see here. These days Deb Brobjerg, Tami Drew, Stacy Franka and Carolyn Drew are now referred to as the Dell Rapids Community Recreation Committee. And you only have to walk into Norby’s Bar and Grill to hear all about what these four ladies are up to now. They stopped by to share how this group of women are making big things happen for their small town and why the fur babies also joining us on the set are at the heart of their latest project.

River’s Edge Dog Park Fencing

