From writing your loved one’s name to creating a magical mask, we’ve covered a lot when it comes to luxury cookies and decorating them. But we’ve still got a long way to go and a lot to learn. Especially if you’re looking for that perfect summer treat.

Thankfully, our cookie sensei, Stacie Suedkamp, owner of Figtales Bakery, stopped by to put us through our next round in the cookie curriculum by showing us what it takes to make the perfect burger cookie.