The holidays are filled with traditions. From chestnuts roasting on an open fire, to donning an ugly Christmas sweater, and of course if you’re the parent or grandparent of a dancer or are a dancer yourself, The Nutcracker ballet.



Only with a story that includes tin soldiers, a mouse king, and a sugar plum fairy, it can be hard to follow the story, so we asked Raena Rasmussen, who is a dancer herself and the owner of Balleraena Dance Studio, to join us to explain it all so we can at least understand what we’re seeing on stage.



