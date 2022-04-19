Are you one of the OGs who aped in to cryptocurrency and saw it moon or are you a “nocoiner” just lurking in the discord trying to find your way in to what seems like a whole new language? If you didn’t really understand anything we just said, and let’s be honest, we didn’t even really understand everything we just said, today’s guest was here to help.



John Meyer is the founder of No Fun Team, a creative NFT studio that creates projects, content, and products for the world of NFTS.



He joined us to help us decode the language of modern finance and make it the kind of relatable content you can dig into.

John Meyer and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

John Meyer only started working in the NFT space in January of 2021 when he bought an NBA TopShot. A lot has happened since then but he says the point he makes by sharing his own personal timeline is that nobody is an expert and you aren’t too late to the game. In fact, he says if you want to use a baseball analogy, the first pitch has just been thrown out.

John Meyer’s timeline in the web3

Types of NFTs (they’re more just jpgs)

Art

Music

Access / Memberships

Redeemables

Identity

Term alert >Burning an NFT:

An NFT can’t be ‘deleted’, however it can be ‘burned’. Once an NFT is minted or uploaded to the blockchain, it is considered immutable; this means it will exist on the blockchain forever. An NFT can be ‘burned’ by being sent to an inaccessible address, as it is removed from circulation. That is one way you can redeem your NFT for something tangible IRL or an experience.

| Want to know more about NFTs and Web3? John Meyer breaks it down here > Across the Table with John Meyer

What is a wallet?

Your wallet is your home for your digital assets. But it’s more than where your store your cryptocurrencies. Your wallet can also hold access keys, membership cards, identity markers and login credentials.

“I think the blockchain is the biggest shift in technology since the iPhone.” John T. Meyer, Founder of No Fun Team

Blockchain: The blockchain is a secure, decentralized way to store data.

Community language:

The world of Web3 is a very memetic world full of puns, slang and acronyms. Understanding what a few of these terms mean can make the process of investing a lot less intimidating. Here are a few of John’s favorites to get you started.

WAGMI: We all gonna make it

NGMI: Not gonna make it

GM: Good morning

Ape: To “ape in” – to go for it in a crypto purchase

Alpha: Crypto insider tips

Rug Pull: a scam in crypto

Want to learn more about NFTs and Web3? NFT SFSD meets up the last Thursday of every month. You can get updates on the location by signing up for updates on the No Fun Team website.