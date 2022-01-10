Decluttering for a cause: Provide a fresh start for survivors of human trafficking

Last week, we told you how you can take advantage of your decluttering efforts at home to benefit area non-profits. Instead of just dropping off bags and boxes of clothing, dishes, decor and books. We showed you how you can be more targeted in your decluttering efforts to benefit a local cause.

Today, we are talking with Monica Rilling, who is the Community Engagement Coordinator with Call to Freedom, an organization that provides supportive services for victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Monica is going to explain how you can focus your Decluttering for a Cause, by considering a different way of donating your stuff.

Challenge yourself to provide an entire room for a survivor of human trafficking!

Bathroom

Bath Washcloths
Bath Towels 
Hand Soap
Shower Curtain
Shower Curtain Liner
Shower Curtain Rings
Bathroom Rug
Bathroom Garbage Bin
Plunger/Toilet Brush
Swiffer
Swiffer pads
Broom
Dustpan
Toilet Paper

Kitchen

Toaster
Pots & Pans
Cooking Utensils
Forks
Spoons
Knives
Plates
Cups
Bowls
Mugs
Coffee Pot
Crockpot
Microwave
Kitchen Garbage Bin
Oven Mitts
Kitchen Towels
Kitchen Washcloths
Set of measuring cups
Set of measuring spoons
Mixing Bowls
Cutting Board
Cookie Sheets
Can Opener
Strainer
Pizza Cutter
Mixing Spoons
Paper Towels
Ziplock Bags
Foil

Bedroom

Hangers
Garbage Bin
Pillows
Comforter/sheet sets

Storage

Laundry Soap
Laundry Basket
Vacuum
Storage Containers
Garbage Bags
Cleaning Supplies
Disinfectant Spray
Kleenex
Brushes/Sponges
Light bulbs

