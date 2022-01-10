Decluttering for a cause: Provide a fresh start for survivors of human trafficking

Last week, we told you how you can take advantage of your decluttering efforts at home to benefit area non-profits. Instead of just dropping off bags and boxes of clothing, dishes, decor and books. We showed you how you can be more targeted in your decluttering efforts to benefit a local cause.
Today, we are talking with Monica Rilling, who is the Community Engagement Coordinator with Call to Freedom, an organization that provides supportive services for victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
Monica is going to explain how you can focus your Decluttering for a Cause, by considering a different way of donating your stuff.
Challenge yourself to provide an entire room for a survivor of human trafficking!
Bathroom
|Bath Washcloths
|Bath Towels
|Hand Soap
|Shower Curtain
|Shower Curtain Liner
|Shower Curtain Rings
|Bathroom Rug
|Bathroom Garbage Bin
|Plunger/Toilet Brush
|Swiffer
|Swiffer pads
|Broom
|Dustpan
|Toilet Paper
Kitchen
|Toaster
|Pots & Pans
|Cooking Utensils
|Forks
|Spoons
|Knives
|Plates
|Cups
|Bowls
|Mugs
|Coffee Pot
|Crockpot
|Microwave
|Kitchen Garbage Bin
|Oven Mitts
|Kitchen Towels
|Kitchen Washcloths
|Set of measuring cups
|Set of measuring spoons
|Mixing Bowls
|Cutting Board
|Cookie Sheets
|Can Opener
|Strainer
|Pizza Cutter
|Mixing Spoons
|Paper Towels
|Ziplock Bags
|Foil
Bedroom
|Hangers
|Garbage Bin
|Pillows
|Comforter/sheet sets
Storage
|Laundry Soap
|Laundry Basket
|Vacuum
|Storage Containers
|Garbage Bags
|Cleaning Supplies
|Disinfectant Spray
|Kleenex
|Brushes/Sponges
|Light bulbs