Decluttering for a cause: Help stock the Ronald McDonald House kitchens

January has a way of inspiring us to say “good ridance” to everything from last year’s planner to that extra 5 pounds you’ve been carrying around. It’s also a time to declutter your home – and your life. The tricky part is figuring out how to find a new home for the things you just don’t need anymore.



Kevin Miles is the Executive Director of The Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota and Sarah Nemmers is their Director of Programming.



They’re here to give us some insight into their organization’s needs, so that we can all declutter for a good cause.

Gently used kitchen items needed:

Pots and pans

Dinnerware: Plates and bowls

Flatware

Glassware and cups

Tupperware

Baking sheets and dishes

Kitchen and baking utensils

Measuring cups and spoons

Help them replace pans like these!

Current old pan in one of the Ronald McDonald House Charities kitchen

Other items to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota:

Children’s books

Adult books

Pantry items

Sprinkles and baking items

Breast pumps

Diapers

Feminine hygiene products

To make a donation email info@RMHCSoDak or call Mary at 605-336-6398 Ext. 3.

Learn more about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota and ways to give!

Looking for other organizations to support as you declutter? Try some of these options!