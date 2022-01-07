Decluttering for a cause: Help stock the Ronald McDonald House kitchens

January has a way of inspiring us to say “good ridance” to everything from last year’s planner to that extra 5 pounds you’ve been carrying around. It’s also a time to declutter your home – and your life. The tricky part is figuring out how to find a new home for the things you just don’t need anymore.
Kevin Miles is the Executive Director of The Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota and Sarah Nemmers is their Director of Programming.
They’re here to give us some insight into their organization’s needs, so that we can all declutter for a good cause.
Gently used kitchen items needed:
- Pots and pans
- Dinnerware: Plates and bowls
- Flatware
- Glassware and cups
- Tupperware
- Baking sheets and dishes
- Kitchen and baking utensils
- Measuring cups and spoons
Help them replace pans like these!
Other items to donate to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota:
- Children’s books
- Adult books
- Pantry items
- Sprinkles and baking items
- Breast pumps
- Diapers
- Feminine hygiene products
To make a donation email info@RMHCSoDak or call Mary at 605-336-6398 Ext. 3.
Learn more about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota and ways to give!
Looking for other organizations to support as you declutter? Try some of these options!
- Books – Reach Literacy
- Women’s professional clothes – Dress for Success
- Children’s toys – EmBe
- Men’s professional clothes – St Francis House
- Scrapbook materials – Luther Social Services
- Furniture and items from remodeling – Habitat ReStore