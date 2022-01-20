Dealing with kids’ big emotions

We had a cold morning with serious wind chills. Sioux Falls bottomed out at an air temperature of -6, Aberdeen had -12, and Watertown dropped to -15. North winds have now switched around to the south, and with sunny skies temperatures have worked to warm slightly from yesterday.

Skies will remain clear tonight. South winds will strengthen, becoming breezy. That will help temperatures remain above zero in eastern KELOLAND, and star in the teens and 20s in western South Dakota, where there could be a few snow flurries.