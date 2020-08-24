Daniel Keller

Hometown:

I grew up in Eagle Butte, South Dakota on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation.

Where did you go to college and what was your major?

I went to The University of South Dakota. I majored in Media & Journalism

What is your favorite season and why?

I love winter. There’s just something magical about snow on the ground. Until it starts blowing into your face at 60 MPH.

What is something on your bucket list?

I’ve always wanted to do The Unofficial “The Hills” Tour in LA.

Where is somewhere you would like to travel and why?

I have wanted to go Singapore for years. For everything from the food to the architecture.

What is your favorite movie quote?

“A man will never love you or treat you as well as a store. If a man doesn’t fit, you can’t exchange him seven days later for a gorgeous cashmere sweater. And a store always smells good. A store can awaken a lust for things you never even knew you needed.” Rebecca Bloomwood, Confessions of a Shopaholic

Are you a cat or dog person?

Can I say raccoon? If must pick though, 100% cat.

What is your favorite thing about living in KELOLAND?

The team I get to work with everyday. We bring out the best in each other.

If you could interview any celebrity, who would it be and why?

Paris Hilton. She turned what society labeled her into a million dollar empire.

As a child, what did you want to be when grew up?

I have wanted to work in media in some capacity for as long as I can remember. KELOLAND Living is the perfect spot for being able to exercise my creativity when it comes to writing and segments.

What is one of the scariest thing to happen to you?

Watching Insidious projected on the wall of a barn when I was in high school. Some movies stay with you for the worst reasons.