Dakota Wesleyan University re-imagines education with new ‘Learn & Earn’ program

What if the traditional model of a college education was completely re-imagined? What if you could go to college, earn a degree, gain professional experience, and get paid? And what if this opportunity was right here in Sioux Falls? Our next guest knows that the traditional approach to college doesn’t always work for everyone.



Scott Schmidt is the Learn & Earn Coordinator at Dakota Wesleyan University.



He tells us more about DWU’s new program in Sioux Falls that will provide a clear and relevant pathway to a professional career and a college degree at a reasonable cost.

The DWU LEARN & EARN program is a different approach to higher education where you can earn a degree and professional certifications while getting paid! Classes start in August so now is the time to get registered for either the Sioux Falls or Pierre microsite campus locations. You can find out more information by calling 605-995-2650 or online at DWU.EDU/learnandearn.