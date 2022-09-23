Who doesn’t love a piece of art to make your house feel like a home? What makes it even better is when you’re able to develop a relationship with the creator of the unique piece you’re displaying in your home.
We were joined by LuAnn Severson, the Director of Public Affairs & Professional Development with the South Dakota Health Care Association. She joined us to tell us all about the upcoming Dakota MasterWorks Art Show.
Who doesn’t love a piece of art to make your house feel like a home? What makes it even better is when you’re able to develop a relationship with the creator of the unique piece you’re displaying in your home.