We’re 156 days away from the big man in the red suit shimming down your chimney. While you might not be ready to put up your tree just yet, a local non-profit is getting ready to celebrate Christmas In July.
We’re being joined by Jayne Solberg, Dianne Wade and Judy Marchand with Dakota Dachshund Rescue.
They’re here to let us peek into the stockings, and find out just what it takes to host a Christmas in July event that leaves you yelling “Hot dog!”
Dakota Dachshund Christmas in July
