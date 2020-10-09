Cyber crime on the rise during COVID: Here is how to stay safe

Today we get to see how the third and final KELOLAND family did in the Hy-Vee Basket Bolt competition.The Amy Gillespie Family is up next and as you are about to hear, they have a very serious strategy for tackling the store and bringing home the grocery goods.

But first, here's a refresher on how it works:

Three KELOLAND families were chosen from 600 entries to take part. Each family gets to select four "Runners" armed with the classic red Hy-Vee shopping baskets to gather as many items as they can. They can even drop one basket off and grab another. Only here's the hard part, in honor of Hy Vee's 90th anniversary, they only have 90 seconds to shop the store and there is a limit of three of the same item. The family with the highest number of items wins a one thousand dollar gift card and every family gets to keep what they grab.

So how did the "Gillespie Grocery Getters" do?

Here's the final Hy-Vee Basket Bolt Tally for our 3 families: In third place is the Nancy Larsen Family with 157 items. The Amanda Helt Family came in second place with a total of 209 items. And our winners are the Amy Gillespie Family with a whopping total of 243 Items. Again all three families get to keep everything they grabbed during the Hy-Vee Basket Bolt and they all grabbed a lot!