Cyber crime on the rise during COVID: Here is how to stay safe

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
Virtual Career Fair

Our world is moving online, and the pandemic has only made that more apparent. From working from home on your lap top to kids practicing distance learning on home computers. You’re able to talk to a friend miles away, or even around the world with the touch of a button. But, it’s not always a happy place. While so many wonderful things move online so do the un-savory. Cyber crime is on the rise. Jessie Schmidt is the State Director for The Better Business Bureau South Dakota. She’s here today to help us stay safe online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests