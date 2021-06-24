Cutler Business Beat: Gist Wine Shop

Gist Wine Shop is a wine shop with a mission: To help people live their best and most creative lives through exploring the wonderful world of wine and fermentation. You’ll find Gist Wine Shop in downtown Sioux Falls at 108 West 11th Street. They offer wine subscriptions and sommelier services, which include private tastings, classes and events. You can find out more on their website at gistwineshop.com.

Cutler Law Firm has a strong foundation of building relationships based on trust, honesty and integrity. As a full-service law firm, their attorneys can help you find legal solutions for corporate or business, financial services, litigation, trusts & estates and much more. You’ll find them on the fourth floor at 140 N Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. Just give them a call at 605-335-4950 to schedule a consultation.