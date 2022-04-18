This is the year for fun, flashy, and glamorous jewelry trends. And with spring and summer quickly approaching, your jewelry should also be colorful and full of personality. Many of these designs are inspired by bold runway looks.

Mark Johnson and Abbi Swanson from Gunderson’s Jewelry join

Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set



Mark Johnson and Abbi Swanson with Gunderson’s Jewelry know, jewelry designs have also been popularized by fashion influencers, giving them a more casual vibe that can be worn every day.



Mark and Abbi joined us to show us the latest trends for gift ideas for yourself or for that someone special.

Gunderson’s has committed and knowledgeable staff experts who are easy to talk with, filled with information, and eager to help you with your jewelry purchase. In Sioux Falls, you will find them at the Bridges at 57th shopping complex. You can also schedule a one-on one meeting to talk with a member of their friendly, experienced staff by contacting them directly at 1-800-444-4431. You can also do a little “window shopping” online to see all Gunderson’s great options for yourself or for a gift for someone special.