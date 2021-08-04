Curls just wanna have fun

Curly hair, if you have it, you either love it or hate it. Many of us born with curly hair wind up straightening it and causing extensive heat damage if it doesn’t look quite the way we want it to.

We’re joined by Liz Schaff a hairstylist and the owner of her own salon. As well as the owner of a curly head of hair. She’s here today to show us how we can overcome the thoughts of extreme heat styling and embrace our natural curl. KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson is also taking the plunge and embracing my natural curls for the first time on TV.

