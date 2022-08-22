The culture you are brought up in influences a lot of the way you see the world. And while, sometimes, it can be hard to relate to people outside of your own culture, every culture has pain points–or issues that affect them. So can identifying common pain points across cultures help?



Tamien Dysart is a culture consultant and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions. He joined us to talk about finding common pain points and to tell us about an opportunity to continue the conversation at an upcoming community table talk.

Event Details