Setting out on an adventure on the open water can be a great time. Regardless of whether you’re heading out on an ocean liner to the Caribbean, or taking a relaxing riverboat cruise, cruises are popular vacations for the whole family.



No one knows that better than world traveler, Marti Thompson. After a recent European cruise, Marti joined us to share the tips we need to know when setting sail.

Marti Thompson and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Questions to ask when planning a cruise

How to travel with out internet access