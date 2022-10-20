The Smithsonian Institution is home to some 137-million objects, artworks and specimens, and that number is climbing all the time. In fact, many refer to this mega museum complex and its collection as “the nation’s attic” or “America’s attic.” Still, living in South Dakota, it would take a plane ticket to Washington, D.C., hotel reservations, and probably more than a few days to see a Smithsonian exhibit for yourself. Well, now the exhibit is coming to South Dakota.



Ann Volin is the Executive Director of the South Dakota Humanities Council and Gwen McCausland is the Director of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum. They’ve been closely involved in bringing the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street traveling exhibition “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” to the state.

They gave us a sneak peek at the exhibit and told us where we can see the exhibit for ourselves.

The South Dakota Humanities Council is a 501 c 3 non-profit which is supported by donations and grants. Its sole mission is to deliver humanities programming to the people of South Dakota. To find out more about their efforts and how you can support them, simply call 605-688-6113 or go online to SDHumanities.org.



The South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum is the official state museum that collects, preserves and interprets the history, science of agriculture and rural life in South Dakota. The museum collection includes more than 35-hundred agricultural and mechanical tools, as well as equipment. The museum is open to all and can be found at 977 11th Street in Brookings. You can call 605-688-6226 to find out more.