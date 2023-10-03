Whether you’re looking to rent your first apartment, or just looking for a new place to call home, you have more choices than ever before in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.



It seems like no matter where you look these days, there’s a new apartment building springing up–seemingly overnight.



Yet, there’s a lot of work that goes into providing you with a new place to call home. Shellie Linn is the Director of Property Management with Cresten. And Steve Michael is a Regional Manager for Cresten Properties.



And if you’ve ever been impressed by one of those new communities on the outside, they say, wait until you see the inside. They shared all the details on an event that’s going to allow you to do just that.

Cresten Properties is a leader throughout South Dakota for their acquisition, development and management of multi-family and commercial properties.



Cresten is committed to communities in which they live, work and build. They make it their mission, enriching lives through communities. You can find out more about Cresten Properties by giving them a call at 605-271-RENT. That’s 73-68. Or simply go online to Cresten.com to find out more.

And don’t forget, this year’s Fall Parade of Apartments will take place on October 7, 2023 from 10 AM until 2 PM in the afternoon. This is your opportunity to tour all 13 of Cresten’s apartment homes throughout the city.



Which is a great opportunity to see what kind of apartments are available in Sioux Falls and talk with leasing agents.