DES MOINES, Iowa—South Dakota women's basketball came out firing in the first quarter in the Coyotes' 61-46 win over Drake on Monday night inside the Knapp Center.

"Tonight our urgency and awareness was very good against a team that really spaces and plays with great pace," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "Our ability to get stops and then find ways to turn defense into offense was the difference in the game."