Let’s face it, we’ve all experienced rushing to get ready when tragedy strikes and our favorite powder, eyeshadow or bronzer shatters all over the counter or in our makeup bag.
We’ve also all likely fallen in love with a color or two in a palette and wished we could combine those with our other favorites into a custom palette. Thankfully, we’ve got a remedy to solve both of these problems. We’re going to show you how you can create your own DIY makeup palettes, and how you can save the powder products that have suffered a crushing catastrophe.
Creating your dream makeup palette
