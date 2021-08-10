As we head back to school, one thing many of us take for granted is an education system that is openly welcoming to people who look like we do. However, for many black, indigenous, and students of color, that simply isn’t always the case.
Derrona Watts, Rachida Mahamed, and Laura Santos Elvires are students participating in Cohorts for Courage: Youth Advocates, a program of SD Voices for Peace that is equipping them with strategies to encourage change in our community.
They’re joining us to talk about and barriers within their own education that they plan to pursue in order to provide for a more equitable education system for all.
Creating an inclusive learning environment
