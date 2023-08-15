Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: What do a romance writer, a cartoonist, and a former president all have in common? Well, we don’t have a punchline, but we do know that Colleen Hoover, Dav Pilkey and President Barack Obama each wrote the top-selling books of the last three years, with Hoover selling more than 10.3 million books in 2022 alone. While those are the best and brightest of the recent years there is still a wait list for many of the most popular books at libraries around the country.

We were joined by Beth Berg, a Library Associate with Siouxland Libraries. She joined us to break down the best books of the last few years, that we can get our hands on, in order to understand what all that past buzz was about.

