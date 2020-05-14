Create a backyard oasis with Splash City

The outdoor experts at Splash City believe that no dream is too small or too ambitious for your backyard oasis. Why not stop by or check out your options online today. You’ll find two Splash City locations in Sioux Falls, one in Rapid City and another in Sioux City.

SPECIAL OFFER: This summer you can begin creating a lifetime of memories in your backyard with a Doughboy pool! You will receive $500 off your purchase of any Doughboy Above-Ground Pool package including a Doughboy pool, liner, pump and filter. But you need to hurry because this offer ends May 31st. Be sure and tell them you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living and make this a summer your family will never forget.

