As more of us are becoming eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, health experts are warning us not to celebrate just yet. Though case counts have dropped dramatically since mid-November in South Dakota, the numbers are on the rise again in several states.
So we’ve asked Lewis Drug pharmacists, Sara Hicks and Heather Kruse, who are on the frontline of the vaccination process by administering the vaccine at their location, to join us today.
Ashley Thompson just qualified as part of Group 1E so they are also giving her a vaccine to show how simple the process is and to answer some of the questions we all have about getting vaccinated.
COVID-19: What you need to know about 3 different vaccines
