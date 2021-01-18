COVID-19 Vaccine Group D begins today

Reports that the federal government will soon release the stockpiled second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, in hopes of getting more people vaccinated with a first does, is welcome news.



Yet, as we all move up in the line of those waiting to roll up our sleeves, our next guest knows new questions are also coming up. Dr. Mike Wilde is the Vice President Medical Officer with Sanford Health. He fills us in on how the new rollout could affect local efforts to get as many people as possible protected against the novel coronavirus, as quickly as possible.

