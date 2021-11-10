COVID-19: Staying healthy during the holiday season

In March of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic grabbed the country and still hasn’t let go. Even though progress has been made with the development of COVID vaccines and continued precautions, we’re still heading into our second holiday season with COVID heavy on our minds.



We’re being joined by Dr. Charles Chima, the Public Health Director for the City of Sioux Falls.



He’s here to explain how we can stay safe this holiday season and give us an update on how the community is doing in facing the COVID threat.

If you still need a COVID vaccination or booster, you can attend any of the upcoming mobile vaccine clinics.