COVID-19: Facts or Fiction as we head into winter

With the cold weather comes cold & flu season. Combine that with the Covid-19 pandemic, and you’ve got a lot of illness to think about. Regardless of whether you’re seeing things on social media or hearing it from friends, myths about the pandemic and winter are everywhere. So, how do you know what to believe and what to disregard?

Jill Franken is the Public Health Director for the City of Sioux Falls. She’s been instrumental in the fight against the pandemic in the city from the beginning. She joins us to help clear away the fiction from the facts and offer some words of wisdom on how we can stay safe and healthy this winter.