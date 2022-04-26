Many people struggle on making working out a regular habit in their schedule. You feel a little awkward in a new gym, you don’t know anybody in that class you’re taking or you just don’t know who to ask for help when you’re trying a new machine. Thankfully, there’s a growing trend in getting fit and that is the number of couples hitting the gym together. Dirk and Megan Kool have been husband and wife for two years. They’ve been working out together for three years. They are also the owners of Mega Strong Fitness, an online fitness studio based in Sioux Falls. They stopped by to explain why it is actually better to workout with your significant other and why it can improve your relationship outside the gym, too.

Behind the scenes on set with Megan & Dirk Kool