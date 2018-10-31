Country star Thomas Rhett, Crown Royal team up to benefit military

Country music superstar Thomas Rhett has teamed up with Crown Royal to give back to America’s military men and women overseas.

The Purple Bag Project involves packing purple bags with notes, food and personal items that are shipped overseas to members of the military.

Crown Royal has done this project since 2010 but the company has teamed up with Rhett for its largest venture yet.

“The goal is to be able to pack a million purple bags by the year 2020 to be able to send overseas to servicemen and women,” Rhett told News 2.

The bags will also be sent to people affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters, Rhett added.

“It’s really cool to be a part of that,” Rhett described. “It’s just a really cool partnering because I feel like our goals and values align as far as the charitable component. My wife and I take pride in that being a big way that we live our lives.”

“We are asking everyone to come and help us pack bags and write notes and drop them in this mailbox to send out,” Rhett said.

The project kicks off Tuesday, November 13 in Nashville ahead of the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 14.

More: Full coverage of the 2018 CMA Awards

Rhett is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year and Music Video of the Year at the CMA Awards. He will also perform at the awards show. You can watch the CMA awards on News 2 or your local ABC station on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8/7c.

Click here for more information on The Purple Bag Project.