Your boss asks you to make a presentation to the entire company, or your pastor asks you to speak to the congregation during Sunday services to tell everyone about your recent trip. How do you feel right now?
If you’re like many people , your response can range from slight nervousness to paralyzing fear and panic. Many people with this fear avoid public speaking situations altogether, or they suffer through them with shaking hands and a quavering voice. But as an instructor with USD’s Beacom School of Business, fill-in host, Emily Quinn has got some thoughts on how, with preparation and persistence, you can overcome your fear.
Conquering public speaking fears
