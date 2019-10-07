KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

Connect with a pro at Menards’ events

Have a home improvement project that you just can’t seem to get done or something that you’ve wanted to do but have no idea where to begin? We talk with Menards Pro Sale Manager, Phil Cornelius about Menards’ Pro Connection events this week.
Menards’ Local Pro Connection event takes place three days this week. You’ll find local, independent professionals on hand to meet with you face-to-face, Tuesday through Thursday evening from five to seven each night at all Menards Home Imrpovement stores.

Get more details about the event here.

